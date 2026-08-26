Trey McBride Stands Out in Joint Practice With Packers
Trey McBride was the team's standout during Wednesday's joint practice with Green Bay, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. That's not exactly a surprise after the season McBride just put together. He caught 126 passes on 169 targets for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, setting the NFL single-season record for receptions by a tight end. McBride was also a near-unanimous first-team All-Pro, receiving 49 of 50 first-place votes. Arizona has treated him like one of its established stars this preseason, including holding him out of Saturday's game against Dallas. He has now posted at least 100 catches and 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first tight end in league history with consecutive 100-catch campaigns. Wednesday's showing doesn't change much for fantasy purposes. McBride already enters 2026 as the clear centerpiece of Arizona's passing game.
Source: Theo Mackie
Source: Theo Mackie