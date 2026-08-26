Cason Wallace Shows Off Scoring Growth
Cason Wallace enters the final season of his rookie-scale deal with more attention on his offensive growth after a recent open-gym clip showed off his handle, pull-up shooting, and finishing. The 22-year-old already has the defensive role locked in after earning All-Defensive Second Team honors, so the next step is becoming more than a low-usage guard. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes last season. Oklahoma City moved Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe this summer, creating more perimeter minutes, but Wallace still has to share touches behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. The steals give him a fantasy floor, while a double-digit scoring jump would make him much more useful.
Source: Clemente Almanza
Source: Clemente Almanza