Chris Gotterup Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season

Aug 25, 2026, 10:10 PM ET
Chris Gotterup finished tied for fourth at last week's BMW Championship and will now focus on preparing for this week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. In his last five starts, Gotterup has one win, three top-25 finishes, and one missed cut. He's finding form at the right time and could go on to win the Tour Championship. He has three wins, 10 top-25 finishes, and two missed cuts in 22 starts this season. Gotterup finished tied for 10th at last year's Tour Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 65th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 100-150 yards in the fairway. This is important because 34% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Tour Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf