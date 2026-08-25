Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) pitching on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, but it will be contingent on how the next several days go, according to Maddie Lee of The Los Angeles Times. Ohtani had a successful 30-pitch live bullpen session last Saturday, and if he gets through another throwing session this week, the four-time MVP could be cleared to make his first start on the mound since July 3 against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani as a pitcher has been a must-start this year when he toes the rubber, but given the long layoff and the fact that the Dodgers will continue to baby his workload, he will not be a great DFS play if he returns as a pitcher this weekend against Detroit. The 32-year-old Japanese sensation was in the National League Cy Young race in the first half of the season before his knee issue flared up, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA (2.59 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in his 14 starts over 85 2/3 innings. Don't be surprised if it's a slow buildup for Ohtani pitch-count-wise over the final month of the regular season in September.
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee