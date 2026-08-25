Jake Bauers Out on Tuesday With Swollen Foot
Jake Bauers (foot) is dealing with a swollen foot after fouling a ball off himself in Sunday's contest in Williamsport against the Atlanta Braves and is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The good news is that Bauers said he is fine to play, so the Brewers are just giving him an extra day off against a lefty. Catcher Gary Sanchez is serving as the designated hitter on Tuesday and will bat fifth for the Brew Crew against Mets left-hander Zac Thornton. Fantasy managers should consider Bauers to be day-to-day and check back on his status for Wednesday's contest in Queens. The 30-year-old left-handed-hitting veteran has had a career year in 2026 in his third year in Milwaukee, slashing .273/.382/.503 with an .884 OPS, 23 home runs, 75 RBI, 76 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 118 games played and 474 plate appearances. Bauers has hit .288 (19-for-66) with four homers in 19 games in August and .286 (30-for-105) with five of his 23 homers in 31 games since the All-Star break.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy