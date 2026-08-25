Chris Olave Appears Fine After Late-Practice Injury Scare
Chris Olave gave the team a scare near the end of Tuesday's practice, but head coach Kellen Moore believes he's "all good." Katherine Terrell reported that Olave was slow to get up after attempting to catch a deep pass, then walked down the sideline under his own power with athletic trainers before leaving the session. Practice ended only a few plays later. Moore's update afterward takes much of the concern out of the initial scene. Olave is coming off the best season of his career, catching 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games. Based on Moore's immediate assessment, Tuesday's exit appears to have been a minor scare rather than something that should significantly alter Olave's fantasy outlook.
Source: Katherine Terrell
Source: Katherine Terrell