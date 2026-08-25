Rhamondre Stevenson Gaining Ground as a Redraft Target
Rhamondre Stevenson was already having a strong summer, and the latest TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) news gives his redraft stock another nudge upward. Henderson slipped while making a cut during Monday's practice and left after trainers examined his right foot/ankle. Christopher Price of The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that Henderson is undergoing precautionary testing on his lower right ankle and is walking and moving fine, but he may not practice again this week. That matters for Stevenson, who took nearly every key backfield rep after Henderson departed Monday and continued his strong camp. The 6-foot, 227-pound veteran rushed 130 times for 603 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season, adding 32 catches for 345 yards and two scores. Stevenson had already been trending ahead in the backfield, including a 70.1% offensive snap share during New England's postseason run compared with 31.4% for Henderson. Henderson's injury does not currently look serious enough to project missed regular-season time, but every extra first-team rep helps Stevenson solidify a role that was already moving in his favor. He is a clear redraft riser and an increasingly appealing RB2/flex target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller