De'Zhaun Stribling's Redraft Stock Continues to Climb
De'Zhaun Stribling (shoulder) has already spent August pushing his way up redraft boards, and another Mike Evans injury only adds to the rookie's case. Evans is not practicing Tuesday because of a groin injury after leaving Sunday's session early. Stribling has done more than benefit from injuries around him. The 33rd overall pick has caught 11 of 13 targets for 109 yards through two preseason games, including four receptions for 46 yards against the Chargers on Thursday. He also caught two touchdowns during last week's joint practice and has earned praise from Brock Purdy for his reliability and strong hands. Stribling has dealt with a shoulder issue of his own, but he returned Sunday in a non-contact jersey after sitting out Saturday. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is already out for the season, while Evans and Christian Kirk (calf) are now both dealing with injuries. Deebo Samuel Sr. remains part of a crowded target picture, so an immediate featured role isn't guaranteed. Still, Stribling has gone from WR75 in RotoBaller's July rankings to WR51 now. His redraft stock is clearly headed in the right direction.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller