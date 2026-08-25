Puka Nacua's Return to Team Drills Still on Hold
Puka Nacua (groin) remained out of team practice Tuesday, according to Nate Atkins. Nacua was doing workouts off to the side, the same setup the Rams had for him Monday. He has now gone two weeks without participating in team drills since leaving the Aug. 11 joint practice with Dallas because of psoas soreness. Sean McVay initially expected Nacua back the following week, then shifted that expectation into this week as the Rams continued to take a cautious approach. Nacua is coming off a massive 2025 season, when he caught an NFL-leading 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. Nothing from Tuesday's report points to a new setback, but the anticipated return to team work still hasn't happened. With Week 1 getting closer, his practice status remains worth watching.
Source: Nate Atkins
Source: Nate Atkins