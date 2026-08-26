Nikola Topic Faces Make-or-Break Year
Nikola Topic enters a pivotal 2026-27 season with a 2027-28 team option hanging over his future. The 21-year-old has already dealt with a torn left ACL that wiped out his first NBA season, a testicular cancer diagnosis that delayed his debut until February, and offseason back surgery that he is expected to return from by training camp. Topic flashed late last season with back-to-back double-doubles, including an 18-point, 14-assist game against Phoenix that tied a Thunder rookie record. Oklahoma City moved Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe this offseason, but minutes are still not guaranteed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, and Alex Caruso in the guard mix. Topic has passing upside, but he needs a steady role before becoming fantasy relevant.
Source: Grayson Buchanan
Source: Grayson Buchanan