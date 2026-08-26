Jayden Daniels, Commanders Offense Have Brutal Day Against Ravens
Jayden Daniels and the starting offense had a miserable joint practice against Baltimore on Wednesday. Nicki Jhabvala called it the worst she has seen the Commanders' offense look in years and described the offensive line as "inoperable." Washington was shorthanded up front, which matters here. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil remains out after undergoing surgery for a torn triceps, center Nick Allegretti is dealing with a calf injury, and right guard Sam Cosmi missed Wednesday's work because of an illness. The Commanders signed veteran tackle D.J. Humphries on Wednesday, but he obviously wasn't going to fix everything overnight. Daniels played only seven games last season, throwing for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 278 rushing yards and two scores. One ugly August practice isn't a reason to knock Daniels far down draft boards, but Washington's battered offensive line is becoming a legitimate concern with Week 1 approaching.
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Source: Nicki Jhabvala