Darren Waller Playing With First Team, Seeing Snaps in the Slot
Darren Waller was seen lining up in the slot with the first-team offense in training camp practice on Wednesday, and per Kyle Bailey, it looks like Waller still has "some real burst off the line." The 33-year-old came out of retirement last year to join the Miami Dolphins, but he managed to play in only nine games while catching 24 of his 34 targets for 283 yards and six touchdowns. Fantasy managers should not be getting too excited yet about Waller in his new digs in Carolina, but it is notable that he is mixing in with the first-team offense in practices. The Panthers are going to continue to ease Waller into the fold, but if he is healthy, he figures to be their top pass-catching tight end option over Ja'Tavion Sanders, who could now be on the roster bubble. Waller is a former Pro Bowler who had two straight 1,000-yard seasons with 12 combined touchdowns in 2019 and 2020 with the Las Vegas Raiders. Durability is the biggest question mark for the oft-injured Waller as he embarks on his 10th NFL season in 2026. Right now, he is merely a sleeper at the position in two-TE fantasy leagues.
Source: Kyle Bailey
Source: Kyle Bailey