Zay Flowers Not Participating in Joint Practice with Commanders
Zay Flowers (undisclosed) is not participating in Wednesday's joint practice with the Commanders after also missing Monday's practice. Flowers missed time early in training camp with a quadriceps injury but had returned to action and had not appeared to reaggravate the injury. He was seen on the field on Monday in sneakers and a T-shirt and looked to be moving without limitation, so his absence may be part of a planned veteran rest, but his status bears monitoring. Coming off a career year in which he caught 86 passes for 1,211 yards, Flowers is expected to be a focal point of Declan Doyle's offense that has placed an emphasis on explosive plays while working more regularly from under center, and he is RotoBaller's WR15.
Source: Brian Wacker
Source: Brian Wacker