George Pickens' Standout Camp Continues as Cowboys Return to Texas
George Pickens continued to make plays. One of the highlights of the night was a deep connection from Dak Prescott that the 2025 second-team All-Pro was able to haul in while keeping both feet inbounds, prompting team staff writer Tommy Yarrish to note that commenting on Pickens' standout moments has almost become repetitive. After a brief ramp-up period in his first season with the Cowboys, a Week 3 ankle injury to CeeDee Lamb thrust Pickens into the spotlight, allowing him to rack up a career-high 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to a WR5 fantasy finish, remaining dominant even following Lamb's return. With the Cowboys' offense capable of producing two legitimate fantasy difference-makers at the position, Pickens is RotoBaller's WR8 and a perfectly suitable option to build around as a number one receiver in 2026 drafts.
Source: Tommy Yarrish
Source: Tommy Yarrish