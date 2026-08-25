Chris Bell Could Play in Preseason Finale
Chris Bell (knee) could play in the team's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Bell is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in November of last season. The third-round pick was activated from the Non-Football-Injury list on August 17th and has ramped up so quickly that he could play Friday night. In his senior season at Louisville, Bell had 67 receptions for 871 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games before tearing his ACL. If he suits up against the Falcons, it would be a strong sign he will be ready for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. With fellow rookie Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington as the two current starters, Bell has a legitimate opportunity to lead this offense in receiving this season.
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques - ESPN
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques - ESPN