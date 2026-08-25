Lane Johnson Walks Off With Injury on Tuesday
EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. After Johnson left training camp practice, Fred Johnson jumped in at right tackle to work with the starting offense. The 36-year-old Johnson is slated to once again serve as the team's starting right tackle in 2026, but durability was going to be a question. It's unclear what his injury is or if it is significant enough to make him questionable to play for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season in early September against the division-rival Washington Commanders, but we should have an update on the veteran offensive lineman's status soon. Johnson missed the final eight games of last year, including the playoffs, with a Lisfranc injury, but he returned to minicamp practice in June and had been a full-go in training camp until Tuesday. His status is important as the Eagles' offense looks to bounce back in 2026.
Source: PHLY Sports - EJ Smith
Source: PHLY Sports - EJ Smith