Brandon Aiyuk Remains Estranged from 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk remains away from the team, and he is not currently part of the team's 90-man roster. The relationship appears to be severed beyond repair. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 season due to a knee injury and missed ensuing rehab sessions, voiding nearly $30 million in guarantees. The 49ers moved Aiyuk to the reserve/left squad list in December of 2025, and that is where he remains. In January, San Francisco's general manager, John Lynch, said that Aiyuk most likely "played his last snap" for the 49ers. Aiyuk must formally apply for reinstatement to be released or traded, but he has publicly said he won't. In his last taste of NFL action (back in 2024), Aiyuk caught just 25 passes for 374 yards over seven games. Things remain at a standstill, and as a result, Aiyuk has no value in redraft leagues right now. At best, he is a dynasty stash in deeper formats.
Source: USA TODAY
Source: USA TODAY