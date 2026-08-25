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Josh Downs Misses Practice With Undisclosed Injury

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Aug 25, 2026, 4:28 PM ET

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (undisclosed) did not take part in Tuesday's training camp practice due to an undisclosed injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. It is unclear what Downs is dealing with at the moment and how long he might be out, but details on his situation should emerge sooner rather than later. The Colts were also missing tight end Tyler Warren (groin) and receiver Alece Pierce (ankle), who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The 25-year-old Downs has stood out this summer in practices as the team's WR1 without Pierce available, so if his latest injury isn't serious, he will have an opportunity for the biggest role he's had on offense in his short time in the NFL with the Colts. Downs disappointed in Year 3 in 2025 with career lows in catches (58), targets (88), and receiving yards (566) while scoring four times in 16 games played. But with Michael Pittman Jr. out of town and Pierce potentially being eased back early on, Downs could get off to a strong start and never look back. Consider him an under-the-radar WR3/flex target in upcoming fantasy drafts as RotoBaller's No. 39-ranked receiver in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
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