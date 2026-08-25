Quinshon Judkins Returns to Team Drills on Tuesday
Quinshon Judkins (undisclosed) was back in team drills at training camp on Tuesday, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins was limited to individual drills on Monday in his first day back at practice following an undisclosed injury that he picked up last week. It remains to be seen if Judkins will be cleared to play in the team's preseason finale this Thursday against the New England Patriots, but even if he's not active, the 22-year-old Ohio State product should be just fine for the Week 1 season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The biggest thing holding back Judkins' fantasy value going into his second NFL season is the Browns' offense as a whole, which will be led by veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson, at least early on. After he was taken 36th overall in the second round last April, Judkins led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries across 14 games as a rookie, adding 26 catches for 171 yards through the air. With Dylan Sampson stealing valuable pass-game targets, Judkins should be considered a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex in his second season.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi