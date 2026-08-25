Najee Harris Gets First-Team Reps in Giants' Backfield
Najee Harris took some first-team reps during Tuesday's practice, according to Pat Leonard. The Giants rotated their backs, so Harris hasn't suddenly jumped to the top of the depth chart, but his involvement is notable just one week after signing with the team. Cam Skattebo is still listed alone at RB1 on New York's latest unofficial depth chart, with Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary grouped behind him. Jordan Raanan previously reported that Harris was brought in under the premise that he would be a significant contributor, and the veteran is already starting to see work with the starters. Harris is coming back from the Achilles tear that ended his 2025 season after three games. Before that, he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons with Pittsburgh. Tuesday's rotation doesn't settle anything behind Skattebo, but Harris is clearly getting an opportunity to earn a piece of the Giants' backfield.
Source: Pat Leonard
Source: Pat Leonard