Lan Larison the Next Man Up in Patriots' Backfield
Lan Larison was the next man up in training camp practice on Tuesday with second-year RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) sitting out due to an ankle injury that he suffered on Monday, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. If Henderson is forced to miss the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, Larison appears to be the favorite to jump into RB2 duties behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson. The 24-year-old sat out Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back on Tuesday in an elevated role. The undrafted RB out of UC Davis has looked good this preseason as he battles for a roster spot alongside rookie Jam Miller. Larison has yet to make his NFL debut after landing on Injured Reserve last August with a broken foot that kept him sidelined for the entire 2025 season. He can be ignored in all redraft formats, as it looks like Henderson's injury is not very significant.
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels