Klint Kubiak Praises Mike Washington Jr.
Mike Washington Jr. has earned the praise of head coach Klint Kubiak ahead of the 2026 season. "He's done a great job of growing up real fast," Kubiak told Levi Edwards of the team's official website. "He's a guy that understands we're counting on him. He's maturing really fast." Washington is a fourth-round pick out of Arkansas, and while he was initially drafted to be a backup, he could step into a larger role right away if Ashton Jeanty (ankle) isn't ready to play in Week 1. Jeanty recently suffered a low-ankle sprain that could sideline him for a couple of weeks, so there's a real chance that we see Washington draw the start during the season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 13. Washington may be a rookie, but Kubiak's comments suggest that he's ready for a big role. He currently ranks as the RB48 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: Levi Edwards
Source: Levi Edwards