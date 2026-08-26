Kaytron Allen on Track to Round Out the Backfield
Kaytron Allen remains behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White on the depth chart, but as the current projected No. 3 ball-carrier, he should have no trouble making the 53-man roster. A sixth-round pick out of Penn State, Allen made a significant impact in Week 2 of the preseason as he handled a team-high 10 carries, although it resulted in a modest total of 30 yards (3.0 YPC). He also caught one pass for no gain. Purely based on volume, it looks like the Commanders could give Allen a role as early as Week 1 of the regular season, even if he's not quite as involved as Croskey-Merritt or White. Allen is the RB68 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller