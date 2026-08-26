Stephon Castle Trains for Bigger Year
Stephon Castle spent the offseason focused on shooting and conditioning work, trainer Olin Simplis told Mark Medina of R.org. Simplis praised Castle's defensive versatility and said the 21-year-old has worked on keeping his shot mechanics consistent through fatigue after a long playoff run. Castle averaged 16.7 points, 7.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 68 games last season, but he shot just 37.7 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three in the Finals loss to New York. Better shooting would raise Castle's fantasy ceiling, though a healthy De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper's place in the backcourt could cut into some of Castle's on-ball work.
Source: Mark Medina
Source: Mark Medina