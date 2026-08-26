Josh Downs Dealing with Calf Injury
Josh Downs (calf) is sidelined with a calf injury, per Mike Chappell of FOX59. The 25-year-old was also unable to practice on Tuesday, and it appears this injury will keep him sidelined for a bit longer. Managers should continue to pay close attention to his status ahead of the final week of the preseason. Downs is expected to take on a much larger role in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh. Additionally, the team's top wideout, Alec Pierce, is battling an ankle injury and has yet to return to practice. While the Colts did sign veteran wideout Keenan Allen earlier this month, Downs figures to open the season in a prominent role. In 2025, Downs brought in 58 passes for 566 yards and four scores. If he were to move past this injury, the wideout could have post-hype breakout appeal with a full-time role.
Source: Mike Chappell
Source: Mike Chappell