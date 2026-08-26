Ja'Marr Chase Not Practicing on Wednesday With Knee Injury
Ja'Marr Chase (knee) is not taking part in Wednesday's training camp practice after he banged up his left knee on Tuesday, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Chase was not sporting any protective equipment on his knee, though, and the 26-year-old All-Pro wideout downplayed the injury after getting hurt on Tuesday. For now, it appears that Chase has dodged a potentially significant knee injury, but we will obviously keep close tabs on his progress with the 2026 regular season quickly approaching in early September. Chase has had 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first five seasons in the NFL with the Bengals and has added 54 touchdown receptions, including a league-high 17 scores in 2024, when he also led the league in catches (127), targets (175), and yards (1,708). He led the league with 185 targets last year as well and finished with 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 starts. Chase's knee injury in camp should not dissuade fantasy managers from making him the first WR off the draft board.
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby
Source: ESPN.com - Ben Baby