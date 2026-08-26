Ja'Seem Reed Getting Run With First-Team Offense
Ja'Seem Reed is getting plenty of run with the first-team offense with Xavier Legette (ankle) sidelined at training camp, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. The Panthers already lost rookie Chris Brazzell II (knee) for the entire season, which has opened up an opportunity for Reed, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Brycen Tremayne to compete with Legette for the WR3 gig behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker heading into the start of the 2026 season. Reed, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, is a former undrafted free agent out of the University of San Diego who has yet to play in an NFL game. The 23-year-old spent the entire 2025 campaign on the Panthers' practice squad. It is notable that he is getting some run with the first-team offense in camp, but Reed should be viewed as a long shot for any kind of fantasy relevance in 2026, with Legette's injury not deemed very serious.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye