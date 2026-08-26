Jaylen Wright Pulling Ahead in Miami's RB2 Battle
Jaylen Wright is pushing ahead in the battle to back up De'Von Achane, giving his redraft outlook a late-August boost. With Achane out of Saturday's preseason game against the Giants, Wright started and handled every snap on Miami's opening drive, then played 12 of the team's first 16 offensive snaps before Ollie Gordon II took over. The results were ugly, as Wright managed nine yards on six carries and lost a fumble, but Miami kept him in the game afterward. The 5-foot-10, 208-pound back also has a useful workload sample on his résumé. When Achane left Week 14 last season with a rib injury, Wright carried 24 times for 107 yards and a touchdown while Gordon saw only five attempts. Miami's first unofficial depth chart had Wright ahead of Gordon, and the preseason rotation has backed that up. Gordon's recent rib issue should not be overstated after head coach Jeff Hafley said he could have returned in a regular-season game. Wright still has limited standalone appeal behind Achane, but he's increasingly looking like Miami's preferred insurance back and a worthwhile late-round target in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller