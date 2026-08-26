Jonathon Brooks Impresses on Red-Zone Run
Jonathon Brooks had another encouraging moment during Wednesday's joint practice with Houston. According to Kyle Bailey, Brooks showed patience on a red-zone carry, waited for a lane to open, cut back and picked up roughly 10 to 12 yards. That kind of run stands out a little more with Brooks, who is coming back from two tears of the same right ACL. The second one cost him the entire 2025 season. Brooks has only 12 regular-season touches in the NFL, but he has looked comfortable cutting and accelerating this summer, worked with the first-team offense, and scored a 1-yard touchdown against Jacksonville last Friday. Chuba Hubbard has been working back from a hamstring injury, and Dave Canales has said Carolina plans to keep rotating its backs once Hubbard returns. Brooks isn't suddenly taking over the backfield, but he's giving the Panthers more reasons to trust him in a meaningful role.
Source: Kyle Bailey
Source: Kyle Bailey