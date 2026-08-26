Juan Soto Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Juan Soto (calf) is facing a live pitcher at Citi Field on Wednesday, according to Chelsea Janes of SNY. Janes has heard that Sept. 1 could be a loose target for Soto's return from the 10-day injured list. If Soto is facing live pitching, his return might not be far off after missing the last month with a Grade 2 strain of his left calf, the second time he has gone on the IL this year with a calf issue (his other calf strain was to his right leg). The way things are trending, the All-Star left-handed slugger could come off the IL and rejoin the Mets' starting lineup without going on a minor-league injured list, much like how it went down in the first half of the season. The 27-year-old Dominican remains a must-start in all fantasy baseball leagues when he is healthy, as he has slashed .283/.408/.539 with a .947 OPS, 21 home runs, 52 RBI, 46 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in 84 games across 359 plate appearances in 2026 in his second year in Queens. Soto last played for the Mets back on July 24 and was hitting just .218 (12-for-55) with an .842 OPS, four home runs, 13 RBI, eight runs, a stolen base, 18 walks, and 13 strikeouts in 17 games in July.
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes