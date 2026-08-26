Cam Cannarella Not Proving He's Major-League-Ready Yet
Cam Cannarella has one homer and five RBI in 99 at bats with a .273 batting average. The numbers in his most recent promotion to Triple-A are decent but nothing special meaning the Marlins will likely need to see more before promoting Cannarella to Miami. Cannarella has split time between three minor league teams this season, combining to hit 13 homers with 50 RBI with a .332 batting average. The No. 6 prospect in the Marlins' system, Cannarella would appear to be a ways away from a major-league promotion. He just arrived at Triple-A as a 22-year-old and will likely need to prove more at the plate than he already has. He is a risky addition in redraft leagues and is looking more like a dynasty league play at this point.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball