Henry Bolte a High-End Speed Source to Target on the Waiver Wire
Henry Bolte is hitting .276/.351/.379 with six home runs, 26 RBI, 37 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases. The 23-year-old has established himself as the A's everyday center fielder and has now batted in the leadoff spot in his team's lineup in 10 out of his last 11 games. Bolte's elevated 27.6% strikeout rate is a potential red flag in his profile. However, he's logged a stellar 47.4% hard-hit rate and has logged a 63.3% ground ball rate. His tendency to hit the ball on the ground limits his power upside, but when combined with his speed, it should allow him to continue producing an elite batting average on balls in play. Bolte's BABIP across 488 minor league plate appearances in 2025 was .407, and he's logged a .379 BABIP in the big leagues in 2026. For fantasy managers in need of speed, runs scored, and some batting average, Bolte offers clear waiver wire appeal.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller