River Ryan Still Without Clear Return Timeline
River Ryan (hamstring) has yet to progress beyond bullpen sessions as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since mid-June. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged the bullpen sessions over a week ago, but there hasn't been any update on his status since then. Hinch mentioned that Ryan's velocity looked "great" and the 28-year-old is recovering well, but he's yet to face live hitters. Once he does, a clearer picture should emerge as to when the right-hander will return, but whether that is this season or next remains a mystery. If the 6-foot-2 hurler can take the next step in the progression soon, there is still time for him to make it back this season, though it may be too late to help fantasy managers hoping to get to the playoffs. The Tigers' top-ranked pitching prospect boasted a 22.2 percent K-BB% at Triple-A in his eight starts before the injury and has the stuff to be successful at the major league level, but at this point, he's a speculative stash (preferably in an NA spot) in hopes he returns this season.
Source: Cody Stavenhagen
Source: Cody Stavenhagen