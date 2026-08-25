Carson Whisenhunt Suffers UCL Tear, Surgery Recommended
Carson Whisenhunt (elbow) has suffered a torn UCL in his left elbow and has been recommended for surgery, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. It's not yet clear whether Whisenhunt will undergo Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure. Either way, he is now likely facing an extended absence and could miss the entire 2027 season as well as the remainder of 2026. Across 34 2/3 innings (eight starts) before getting hurt, Whisenhunt recorded a 3-4 record with a 6.49 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts. Despite his rough numbers in the big leagues this season, the 25-year-old is considered to be one of the top young arms in the Giants' system and could have been in line for a spot in the team's starting rotation in 2027. With Whisenhunt now sidelined, Giants' pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson could be a candidate to be recalled from Triple-A to rejoin the team's rotation.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic