J.P. Crawford Reinstated from 10-Day Injured List on Tuesday
J.P. Crawford (wrist) from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, optioning infielder Leo Rivas to Triple-A Tacoma as the corresponding move. Crawford had been sidelined since late July due to left wrist inflammation. Across 364 plate appearances on the year, the 31-year-old is hitting .212/.330/.345 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 38 runs scored, and one stolen base. Crawford's 6.4% barrel rate and 35.3% hard-hit rate are both subpar, but his stellar 13.7% walk rate provides him with a relatively stable floor at the plate. With Mariners infielders Brendan Donovan (concussion) and Colt Emerson (wrist) both on the injured list, Crawford should also be in line for everyday playing time on the left side of the infield. He's starting at third base and batting eighth on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com