Will Smith Catches Five Innings and Homers in Rehab Appearance
Will Smith (neck) made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Smith caught five innings and went one-for-three at the plate with a home run and two RBI. The veteran backstop has been sidelined since early June due to a neck injury, but he appears to be on the verge of returning to the big leagues. Across 201 plate appearances before the injury, Smith slashed .248/.338/.382 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored. He struck out in just 16.9% of his plate appearances while posting a stellar 13.4% barrel rate. Given how long Smith has been out, he will likely need multiple rehab games before being activated by the Dodgers. Still, once healthy, Smith profiles as a must-start fantasy catcher.
Source: milb.com
Source: milb.com