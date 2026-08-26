Jhostynxon Garcia Not a Stash Consideration Amid IL Stint
Jhostynxon Garcia (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis with an undisclosed injury on August 20, so he could return to action this weekend if his stay on the IL is a short one. Even so, it doesn't give the Pirates' 13th-ranked prospect much time to get rolling again in order to get another shot in the majors this season. The right-handed hitter has held his own at Triple-A this season, slashing .270/.337/.419 with seven home runs in 61 games for the Indians, but has done little with his opportunities in the big leagues this year, batting .167 (8-for-48) with zero home runs and a 32.0 percent strikeout rate (2.0 percent walk rate) in 50 plate appearances for the Bucs. Whether he spends the minimum amount of time on the injured list or not, the 23-year-old doesn't offer much intrigue for fantasy at this point and should not be considered a stash option for the fantasy stretch run.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com