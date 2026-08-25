Alec Bohm a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Amidst August Hot Streak
Alec Bohm was hitting .246/.302/.387 with 14 home runs, 76 RBI, 49 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 30-year-old got off to a rough start to the season, hitting .151 with one home run across 119 plate appearances through the end of April. However, Bohm has rebounded and largely produced at his established levels since the start of May. Bohm has been particularly hot in August, hitting .359 with 17 RBI across 85 trips to the plate this month. With just a 13.6% strikeout rate, Bohm's ability to put the ball in play keeps his batting average floor high and helps him rack up run production while playing an everyday role in the heart of the Phillies lineup. As long as he stays healthy the rest of the way, Bohm has a chance to top 90 RBI for the third time in the last four seasons. Especially amidst his current hot streak, Bohm is a worthy waiver wire target in leagues where he is not already rostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller