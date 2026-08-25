Jackson Holliday's Balanced Production Gives Him Waiver Appeal
Jackson Holliday is hitting .236/.325/.360 with six home runs, 27 RBI, 36 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The 22-year-old got off to a rough start to the year, as he suffered a fractured hamate bone that delayed his season debut until May 19. Holliday's underlying batted-ball metrics are uninspiring. He's logged just a 6.7% barrel rate and a 34.8% hard-hit rate on the year, both of which currently represent career lows. However, Holliday has boosted his walk rate to a career-best 12.4%, which gives him a stable floor at the plate and has allowed him to move into the leadoff spot in the Baltimore lineup in recent games. Holliday is unlikely to be a standout performer in any one category for fantasy managers, but his balanced profile at the plate gives him deep-league value as a quality middle infield option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller