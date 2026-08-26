James Tibbs III a Speculative Stash for Late-Season Call-Up
James Tibbs III has put his best foot forward in 2026, batting .302 with 27 home runs (third-most at Triple-A), 94 RBI (second-most), and 94 runs scored (second-most). His 16.8 percent walk rate has buoyed a phenomenal .423 on-base percentage, and his OPS of .982 is second-highest among qualified hitters, yet the Dodgers' seventh-ranked prospect hasn't been able to break through to the major league level thus far. When Andy Pages (hand) was recently placed on the injured list, it was Alek Thomas who was recalled from Oklahoma City, not Tibbs, as Thomas was already on the 40-man roster, as is fellow OKC Comet Ryan Ward, who has been recalled to L.A. twice already this season, so it is a crowded talent pool. Even so, Tibbs may still get his opportunity when rosters expand in September, and were he to find himself getting regular playing time, the 23-year-old would become very fantasy relevant in that offense, but for now he's just a speculative stash in deeper 14+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com