Spencer Jones Establishing Himself as a Priority Waiver Wire Target
Spencer Jones is hitting .233/.313/.429 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. The 25-year-old remains a potential batting average liability due to his swing-and-miss tendencies, as he's struck out in 35.2% of his trips to the plate. However, Jones' underlying batted-ball metrics are elite, as he's posted a 15.2% barrel rate and a 57.6% hard-hit rate. The lefty slugger is also in the midst of a hot streak at the plate, recording seven hits and two home runs in his last 19 plate appearances. There was some thought that Jones would be sent down when Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger returned from the injured list on Sunday. Instead, Jones has remained on the roster and looks to be on the big side of a platoon in right field for the Yankees with outfielder Heliot Ramos. With his immense power/speed upside, Jones should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers in leagues where he's not already rostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller