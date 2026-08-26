Griffin Conine Emerging as a High-End Power Source
Griffin Conine's 2026 season got off to a rough start, as he suffered a hamstring injury in early April that required surgery and sidelined him for over two months. However, the 29-year-old has quietly put together a very strong season since returning to the Marlins lineup in late June. Across 217 plate appearances on the year, Conine is slashing .259/.355/.513 with 14 home runs, 31 RBI, 30 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The lefty masher has struck out in 30.3% of his plate appearances and has hit just .190 with zero home runs against left-handed pitching, both of which limit his upside. However, his 15.3% barrel rate and 53.3% hard-hit rate both support his high-end power production. For fantasy managers searching for power on the waiver wire, Conine profiles as an under-the-radar target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller