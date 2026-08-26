Zac Thornton Remains a High-End Starting Pitcher Streamer
Zac Thornton put together another solid outing in his team's 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, allowing one earned run while striking out four across six innings of work. The 24-year-old is in the midst of an impressive rookie season, as he's recorded a 3-4 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts across 56 1/3 innings (10 starts). Thornton is averaging just 91.9 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted just a 17.9% strikeout rate, limiting his high-end fantasy upside. Still, the crafty lefty limits free passes (6.3% walk rate), and his ability to pitch to contact has allowed him to work deep into games. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine out of his 10 appearances and has already logged six quality starts. As a matchup-dependent streamer, Thornton offers clear appeal on the waiver wire for deep-league fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller