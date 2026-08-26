Bo Davidson Has Skills To Back Up a Big-League Promotion
Bo Davidson is having a nice month of August at Triple-A Sacramento. In 79 at-bats, he has six homers and 23 RBI while hitting .342. All in all, Davidson has been called up for 34 games with Sacramento and is hitting .296 with six homers and 27 RBI. In 73 games at Double-A Richmond, Davidson hit 19 homers with 53 RBI while hitting .277. He has shown the ability to hit for power since his promotion to Triple-A and is hoping for one more promotion to the big leagues. The left-handed hitter is the No. 8 prospect in the Giants' system. At 24 years old, Davidson has 55-grade power and 55-grade speed with a 50-grade hit tool. At 24, Davidson seems ready for a major-league shot and has the skills to back up a promotion to the big leagues. Fantasy managers will want to pay close attention.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball