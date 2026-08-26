Lawrence Butler an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Target
Lawrence Butler is hitting .227/.320/.365 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 51 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. While the 26-year-old's season-long numbers don't jump off the page, Butler's current hot streak should have him back on the radar of fantasy managers. Across 95 plate appearances in August, Butler is hitting .294 with five home runs, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Butler has shown an ability to be an above-average power/speed threat in the past, logging 43 home runs and 40 stolen bases across his first two full big-league seasons in 2024 and 2025. He's also made some slight improvements in his plate approach in 2026, upping his walk rate to a career-best 11.8% and lowering his strikeout rate to a more manageable 25.6%. Between his second-half resurgence and his hitter-friendly home environment in Sacramento, Butler profiles as a potential difference-maker to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller