Red-Hot Ralphy Velazquez Has League-Winning Upside
Ralphy Velazquez. At Triple-A Columbus, Velazquez is coming off a three-homer game on Saturday and has been scorching hot at the plate in August, making a September call-up very likely when rosters expand. Cleveland's No. 2 overall prospect has 14 homers and 27 RBI in 70 August at-bats with a .371 batting average. Given a 60-grade for power, the left-handed swinging first base prospect could be a big boost to the Cleveland lineup as well as fantasy managers who take a shot and add him ahead of the promotion news. Velazquez has hit all season long between Double-A Akron and Columbus with 27 homers and 81 RBI while hitting a combined .293. He is looking like a potential league-winning waiver-wire addition.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball