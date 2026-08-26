Jonathon Long Could Be Sneaky Late-Season Stash Candidate
Jonathon Long has played 16 games with Triple-A Jacksonville after being traded over from the Chicago Cubs. Long has managed one homer and seven RBI while hitting .260 to go with 16 runs for his new club. With Triple-A Iowa before his trade, Long was hitting .283 with 12 homers and 62 RBI to go with 67 runs in 99 games. Long slots in as the No. 19 prospect with Miami but could see some time with the Marlins when rosters expand. The path to the majors has gotten clearer for Long since the trade deadline, and he could get a September shot with the Marlins, which would have been unlikely with the Cubs. Long has a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. He could be a sneaky late-season addition to fantasy rosters.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball