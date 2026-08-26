Michael Forret Best Left on Waiver Wires Late in Season

Aug 26, 2026, 12:51 PM ET

Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Michael Forret has found the going tough with Triple-A Norfolk since he was traded to Baltimore from the Tampa Bay Rays. Forret has three appearances and two starts for Norfolk with an 0-1 record, 7.36 ERA, and 1.91 WHIP. He was tried most recently in a non-start in which he still went five innings, allowing two earned runs. He really struggled mightily with eight earned runs in his previous five-inning start for Norfolk. Forret was solid for Triple-A Durham prior to the trade with a 1-2 record and 4.89 ERA in nine starts. He was excellent at Double-A Montgomery this season with a 6-0 record and 2.15 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. Baltimore was hoping to see that form but hasn't quite yet. He's the No. 10 prospect for Baltimore and may need some more seasoning before his MLB debut.