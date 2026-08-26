Elmer Rodriguez to Make the Start for Yankees on Wednesday
Elmer Rodriguez will start on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The 23-year-old Puerto Rican will be making his fifth major-league start after going 8-3 this season with a 2.59 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 99:46 K:BB in 97 1/3 innings pitched across 19 starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rodriguez hasn't been as good in his four starts for the Yankees earlier this year in the majors, though, allowing nine earned runs on 19 hits (one homer) while walking 11 and striking out 10 in 17 innings pitched in starts against the Texas Rangers (twice), New York Mets, and Cincinnati Reds. The 6-foot-4, 177-pounder primarily features a fastball/slider combination while also featuring a curveball and changeup. Because he is long and lanky, Rodriguez has had issues with his control and command in the past in the minors, and it has resurfaced in a small sample size at the big-league level. The team's No. 3 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, might be given another start beyond Wednesday, but he will be a very risky starter for fantasy purposes.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi