Chase DeLauter Continues to Sit With Hamstring Injury
Chase DeLauter (hamstring) will miss a third straight game on Wednesday on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, according to MLB.com. Jo Adell is starting in right field and will bat cleanup for the Guards against his old team and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. DeLauter is not believed to be dealing with an injury serious enough to send him to the 10-day injured list, and with a scheduled day off for the team coming on Thursday, he could be back in the starting nine for Friday's series opener at home against the division-rival Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder is rostered in just under 70% of Yahoo leagues as we near the end of August after hitting .287/.362/.449 with an .811 OPS, 13 home runs, 59 RBI, 52 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his first 414 big-league at-bats. DeLauter has hit a cool .313 (36-for-115) with two homers, 13 RBI, and six steals in the second half and an impressive .349 (46-for-132) with two of his 13 dingers against left-handed pitchers. Check back on Friday to see if he has been cleared to rejoin Cleveland's starting lineup.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com